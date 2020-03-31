As reported earlier by Pulse.com.gh, the “Ay3 Late” hitmaker on Monday, March 30, shared a video of his shove eyebrows and bet GHC100 on any fan who would try.

And a few hours later, the fans proved they can go to the extreme to claim that money – at least, it would help them survive the two-weeks lockdown declared by the government of Ghana.

It’s obvious… Pappy Kojo – who is trapped in Italy as the result of the coronavirus – started the challenge to kill boredom but he was overwhelmed by the response.

He received over a dozen videos within a short period. At this point, he had no option than to slash the cash prize. He reduced it to GHC50. Interestingly, fans didn’t give up.

“Guys I can’t do 100 anymore please , 50 ghc now hw3” he said.

Considering the volume of the videos being shared by fans, he finally gave up: “Guys it’s ok 4 now , you can keep your eyebrows.”

Watch the videos below.