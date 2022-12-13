Pappy Kojo recounts Reggie Rockstone and Obrafour's influence on his career

Speaking in an interview on the Big Conversation segment on Culture Daily, Pappy Kojo mentioned how he is very acquainted with every Reggie Rockstone song and also added recounts how he finds it easy to call and rap for the Reggie.

Pappy also indicated that he they were ever going to be a movie on Reggie Rockstone, he would definitely play him indicating how well he knows his catalog.

He also added he will gladly accept a Kumawood role if he was offered one mentioning how good it feels to laugh.

When asked whether comedy is an outlet for him and if that’s how he survives and keeps his head straight, Pappy Kojo said, "Don't you enjoy laughing? There is no reason, it's just good to laugh".

The rapper is back to capture the attention of music fans after being absent from the music scene for about nine months with the release of the six-track EP “Logos Hope.”

Nothing Matters, Pappy Kojo’s most recent studio project of the year, is an extended play with four exquisite songs. The project’s only acts are Larruso and Kwawkese, who appear on Tracks 2 and 4, respectively.