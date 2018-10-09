Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Watch Pastor Chris kill the “shaku” dance at his daughter wedding


Video Watch Pastor Chris kill the “shaku” dance at his daughter wedding

The one whose joy remains unparalleled is the father of the bride. And Pastor Chris did steal the show with his classical display of the shaku shaku dance.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Watch Pastor Chris kill the “shaku” dance at his daughter wedding play

Pastor Chris dancing at his daughters wedding

The founder and head pastor of Christ Embassy, Chris Oyakhilome couldn’t hide his joy as he showed off his shaku shaku moves during the ceremony where he gave his daughters hand in marriage.

Over the weekend, Philip Frimpong, a Ghanaian and Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome, the daughter of Pastor Chris were joined in holy matrimony. The ceremony was officiated by popular televangelist Benny Hinn and attended by the crème de la cream of society.

READ ALSO: Check out PHOTOS from the white wedding of Pastor Chris’ daughter and her Ghanaian husband

The one whose joy remains unparalleled is the father of the bride. And Pastor Chris did steal the show with his classical display of the shaku shaku dance. He is truly a Nigerian at heart.

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Small girl with Big God: Here are all the business owned by Fella Makafui Small girl with Big God Here are all the business owned by Fella Makafui
Rev. Obofuor: Meet the Ghanaian pastor who encountered with 'Maame Water' Rev. Obofuor Meet the Ghanaian pastor who encountered with 'Maame Water'
Fella Makafui: Actress breaks silence on alleged cheating with Medikal Fella Makafui Actress breaks silence on alleged cheating with Medikal
Table Manners: Learn how to use cutlery – Instagram users troll Moesha Buduong Table Manners Learn how to use cutlery – Instagram users troll Moesha Buduong
Hot Video: Watch Sista Afia 'grind' Gasmilla to heaven and back Hot Video Watch Sista Afia 'grind' Gasmilla to heaven and back
WorkAndPay: Stonebwoy hasn’t paid me for ‘Mane Me’ beat – Producer WorkAndPay Stonebwoy hasn’t paid me for ‘Mane Me’ beat – Producer

Recommended Videos

Local News: Prince David Osei praises John Mahama for KIA Terminal 3 Local News Prince David Osei praises John Mahama for KIA Terminal 3
Celebrity News: Ghanaian-US star Junior US hangs out with Meek Mill Celebrity News Ghanaian-US star Junior US hangs out with Meek Mill
Rev. Obofuor: Meet the Ghanaian pastor who encountered with 'Maame Water' Rev. Obofuor Meet the Ghanaian pastor who encountered with 'Maame Water'



Top Articles

1 Wow Ofori Amponsah's church now operating as a beer barbullet
2 Remarried! Chris Attoh marries again, check out the beautiful photosbullet
3 After Marriage Chris Attoh pens emotional message after marriagebullet
4 Shame Mzbel opens a can of worms as she replies Counsellor Lutterodtbullet
5 Married! Check out PHOTOS from the white wedding of Pastor...bullet
6 Social media Here's how Ghanaians reacted to Chris Attoh's...bullet
7 Baptism of Fire Wendy Shay trolled on Twitter after indecent...bullet
8 Video Juliet Ibrahim and sisters joins the Kupe dance...bullet
9 Video Patapaa pauses performance; picks up money thrown...bullet
10 Oh Why! Sarkodie and Stonebwoy should quit music –...bullet

Top Videos

1 Serena Williams goes topless in heroic breast cancer videobullet
2 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most Beautiful 2015bullet
3 Listen Sarkodie finally 'disses' Shatta Wale in latest Videobullet
4 Video Rashida Black beauty and husband Kushman show off their new babybullet
5 Video Captain Planet is enjoying the body of an old woman -...bullet
6 Video Delay reveals why she's not married and it's not her...bullet
7 Video Rosemond Brown promises presenter sex in exchange for...bullet
8 Video Zylofon boss shows how to blow cash on wife's birthdaybullet
9 Video I will not pay any Ghanaian video director to...bullet
10 EBONYbullet

Celebrities

Video I will not pay a Ghanaian video director to shoot my music - Shatta Wale
Holy Kwaw Kese reveals why he doesn't go to church
Gratitude Acknowledge those who helped you to stardom – DJ Switch advised
Kwaw Kese and his deceased manager, Fennec Okyere
Murder Trial Kwaw Kese unhappy with Bull Dog’s release over Fennec Okyere’s death
X
Advertisement