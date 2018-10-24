Pulse.com.gh logo
Pastor Chris daughter reportedly holds second wedding to honour mum

According to report, Sharon held a second wedding reception in the UK to honour her mum who was reportedly banned from showing up at her Nigerian royal wedding.

play

Photos making the rounds cumulatively prove that Sharon daughter of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, has held two different white wedding ceremonies in one month her mother.

This might be as a result of the fact that the parents of the bride Chris and Anita Oyakhilome are sour divorcees.

While Pastor Chris was noticeably present at their daughter’s traditional and white wedding ceremony in Nigeria, his ex-wife Anita was also noticeably absent.

The action sparked reactions from Nigerians and even top gospel singers like Nathaniel Bassey online.

READ MORE: Check out lavish photos of Pastor Chris' daughter and Ghanaian fiancé's traditional wedding

So, to honour her mum who was reportedly banned from showing up at the Nigerian royal wedding, Sharon had a second wedding reception in the UK and this time, Pastor Oyakhilome was absent.

The young couple Sharon and Phillip Frimpong whose love story moved family and friends to tears shared their vows in her presence and had a reception with her and her private invited guests over the weekend.

Sharon has shared photos from the recent wedding on her page while disabling the comments to avoid trolls and questions.

play

 

See photos from the second wedding below:

 

play

play

 

play

play

 

play

play
