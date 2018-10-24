news

Photos making the rounds cumulatively prove that Sharon daughter of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, has held two different white wedding ceremonies in one month her mother.

This might be as a result of the fact that the parents of the bride Chris and Anita Oyakhilome are sour divorcees.

While Pastor Chris was noticeably present at their daughter’s traditional and white wedding ceremony in Nigeria, his ex-wife Anita was also noticeably absent.

The action sparked reactions from Nigerians and even top gospel singers like Nathaniel Bassey online.

So, to honour her mum who was reportedly banned from showing up at the Nigerian royal wedding, Sharon had a second wedding reception in the UK and this time, Pastor Oyakhilome was absent.

The young couple Sharon and Phillip Frimpong whose love story moved family and friends to tears shared their vows in her presence and had a reception with her and her private invited guests over the weekend.

Sharon has shared photos from the recent wedding on her page while disabling the comments to avoid trolls and questions.

See photos from the second wedding below: