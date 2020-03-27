Pastor Brian came under severe backlash for some days now after he stated in a Facebook video that it is not compulsory for the church to donate sanitizers to people in times like this just because people pay offerings. "You give offering to God to receive a blessing. It’s not compulsory that the church has to bring you hand sanitizers" he said

Pastor Brian later apologized for his insensitive comment and his brother, who is also a Pastor is following it with a kind gesture as he is set to donate sanitizers, drinks, water and rice.

According to information pulse.com.gh has seen on a flyer shared, Pastor Daniel has also promised to offer accommodation to the homeless who may be affected should Ghana be locked down due to the coronavirus outbreak.

See the details in the flyer below.