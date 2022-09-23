Pastor Love blames Obaapa Christy again for their divorce; says 'it wasn't me' (WATCH)

"I am a man of God and I want people to understand that marriage is not speed, it is deep... no one plans to divorce but when you're not able to solve the faults, it will happen. In my case, the fault wasn't from me but the woman," he said.

In an interview with Afia Tamakloe on Mahyease TV Show, he added "I just had to accept it in good faith and move on," and admonished married couples to learn how to forgive each other if they wish to avert suffering a similar case.

"I have a message for married couples. This time you can find me on TikTok as Pastor Love and I am always having programmes on marriage. You can't get married or stay in a marriage if you don't learn to forgive. You must learn to try and sacrifice to forgive your partner when they wrong you. This will help you to progress," he said.

Speaking about his failed marriage, he detailed " in my case, it gave me experience, the reason I am also educating others. We must try to forgive to stay in a marriage. I think that is better. This is my advice to you, womanizing will drain your pocket and also ruin your body. You can't progress in life. Learn to live by the truth," the man of God said.

Though his ex-wife has moved on by remarrying, Pastor Love says that he is taking his time to choose the right woman to avoid any circumstance Ghanaians calling him out should his next marriage fail.