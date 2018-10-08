Pulse.com.gh logo
Pastors make money by selling “hope” to church members – KSM


Satirist and television personality, Kwaku Sintim-Misa, known in showbiz as KSM, describes pastors in Ghana as smart businessmen.

According to the Comedian, due to the current state of Ghana’s economy, many Ghanaians are looking for a way out hence , Pastors make money by selling “hope” to church members.

In a Twitter post, he explained how hope is the hottest and fastest selling commodity now for the men of God.

He wrote: “Hope is the hottest and fastest selling commodity now,that’s why many Pastors have studied how to package it and sell it. The DEMAND is so high and the product is addictive. You can never buy enough hope. These Pastors are smart marketer o.”

