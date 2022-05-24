Patapaa and German wife reportedly going through divorce after 1 year of marriage

Patapaa started dating Liha in early 2019 after his infamous Europe tour, where reports claimed that he performed for 16 people at one of his major concerts. Two years later, the lovers said "I do" to each other at their Swedru wedding held on 2nd January 2021.

Unfortunately for the couple, rumours have been rife on social media that they are no more together. Adomonline.com reports that "even though they have a baby together, the German lady and Patapaa, born Justice Amoah, are no longer seeing each other".

In an interview with Adomonline.com, Patapaa’s father, Kwesi Amoah, however, debunked the divorce rumours but confirmed the couple is separated. The website has quoted him to have said that "he explained that they are legally married in court hence it cannot be said that his son is no longer married to Miller".

According to the website, "he has asked the media to refrain from putting out such information until Patapaa confirms the matter via his official social media pages".