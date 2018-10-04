Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

“Weed Smoking is God’s Calling” ─ Patapaa


Video Patapaa joins the campaign for the legalization of “weed"

According to the 'One Corner' hitmaker, people smoke weed to learn because it enhances their academic performance.

  • Published:
play

Agona Swedru based artiste Patapaa is the latest person to call for the legalization of 'weed' in Ghana.

According to the 'One Corner' hitmaker, people smoke weed to learn because it enhances their academic performance.

In an interview with SVTV, he declared his love for another social media sensation “Wee-fuor Teacher” stated that: “In France when a citizen is caught holding a piece of weed he or she is allowed to go Scott free but when it is big and a lot on you, they think you are going to sell it so they will jail you, God is using Wee Fuor Teacher as an empty vessel to broadcast how good weed smoking is., if I may say it’s not a big deal,” he stated.

When asked by the host of SVTV if he also supports the legalization of the hard drug he responded affirmatively "Yes I support it".

READ MORE: Mzbel is not credible; she’s jobless - Counsellor Lutterodt

He, however, stated that smoking is not good, especially if you are sitting with someone and he or she is smoking you are inhaling sickness.

Yes weed is neither cocaine nor tramadol, people smoke weed to learn because it enhances academic performance”.

The head of Patupa Soldiers, also advised the youth not to rush into marijuana smoking but should patiently wait for the right time when God shall call them to into smoking.

Marijuana smoking is one of the callings of God and if God hasn’t called you to smoke, don’t do it until you are called by God”, he added.

Watch the video below:

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Free: Coded 4X4’s wife gives him permission to cheat Free Coded 4X4’s wife gives him permission to cheat
Battle: An American resident who wears Togo jeans – Rosemond Brown jabs Archipalago Battle An American resident who wears Togo jeans – Rosemond Brown jabs Archipalago
Video: Mzbel is not credible; she’s jobless - Counsellor Lutterodt Video Mzbel is not credible; she’s jobless - Counsellor Lutterodt
Slay Queen: Efia Odo shades Sister Afia for lying about her flight Slay Queen Efia Odo shades Sister Afia for lying about her flight
Celebrity Kids: First photos of Cardi B’s Daughter, Kulture hits the internet Celebrity Kids First photos of Cardi B’s Daughter, Kulture hits the internet
Mad House Vs Sm: Don't talk about dancehall when you are doing Kpalogo music- Kwaw Kese to Shatta Wale Mad House Vs Sm Don't talk about dancehall when you are doing Kpalogo music- Kwaw Kese to Shatta Wale

Recommended Videos

Celebrity News: Pokello files an appeal against Elikem’s divorce petition Celebrity News Pokello files an appeal against Elikem’s divorce petition
Yvonne Nelson: Actress escapes accident after plane caught fire in New York Yvonne Nelson Actress escapes accident after plane caught fire in New York
Celebrity News: I'm engaged and pregnant - Fella tells fans in Q & A session Celebrity News I'm engaged and pregnant - Fella tells fans in Q & A session



Top Articles

1 Delta Air Lines Yvonne Nelson's plane catches fire; takes to social...bullet
2 Video Kwaw Kese shows off house in response to Shatta Walebullet
3 Actress How Nigerian blackmailers got Princess Shyngle’s sex tape in...bullet
4 Video Ebony’s elder sister releases first ‘freestyle’bullet
5 Sexy Moesha says she needs a tour guide in Switzerland, baits...bullet
6 Actor Toosweet Annan and friends joins the Kupe Challenge in wigbullet
7 Hot!!! Meet Pappy Kojo's on-and-off girlfriend of five yearsbullet
8 Video Benedicta Gafah reacts to Afia Schwarzenegger’s...bullet
9 Damilola Adegbite Chris Attoh not a "man"- Ex-wife...bullet
10 Battle An American resident who wears Togo jeans –...bullet

Related Articles

Sharing Is Caring Medikal shares money and food to the people of Nima
Shatta Movement Shatta Wale fan tattoos his face on his back
Video Funny Face to teach at Lilwin’s school
Advise Look out for scholarships not money – Counsellor Lutterodt to DJ Switch’s parents
Video Kwaw Kese shows off house in response to Shatta Wale
Mad House Vs Sm Don't talk about dancehall when you are doing Kpalogo music- Kwaw Kese to Shatta Wale
Drama Pokello and Elikem divorce takes a new turn; wife challenges husband’s petition
Celebrity Kids First photos of Cardi B’s Daughter, Kulture hits the internet
Video Mzbel is not credible; she’s jobless - Counsellor Lutterodt
Battle An American resident who wears Togo jeans – Rosemond Brown jabs Archipalago

Top Videos

1 Serena Williams goes topless in heroic breast cancer videobullet
2 Listen Sarkodie finally 'disses' Shatta Wale in latest Videobullet
3 Video Rashida Black beauty and husband Kushman show off their new babybullet
4 Video Stephanie Benson reveals why she does not go to churchbullet
5 Video Benedicta Gafah reacts to Afia Schwarzenegger’s abortion...bullet
6 Video Kanye West to continue his 'Yandhi' album recording in...bullet
7 Video Shatta Wale is not a better fighter than I am - Shatta...bullet
8 Video Rosemond Brown promises presenter sex in exchange...bullet
9 Video Delay reveals why she's not married and it's not...bullet
10 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most...bullet

Celebrities

Pokello and Elikem
Drama Pokello and Elikem divorce takes a new turn; wife challenges husband’s petition
Advise Look out for scholarships not money – Counsellor Lutterodt to DJ Switch’s parents
Video Funny Face to teach at Lilwin’s school
Many people will die if social media shuts down – John Dumelo
John Dumelo A lot of lives will be lost if social media shuts down – Actor
X
Advertisement