Agona Swedru based artiste Patapaa is the latest person to call for the legalization of 'weed' in Ghana.

According to the 'One Corner' hitmaker, people smoke weed to learn because it enhances their academic performance.

In an interview with SVTV, he declared his love for another social media sensation “Wee-fuor Teacher” stated that: “In France when a citizen is caught holding a piece of weed he or she is allowed to go Scott free but when it is big and a lot on you, they think you are going to sell it so they will jail you, God is using Wee Fuor Teacher as an empty vessel to broadcast how good weed smoking is., if I may say it’s not a big deal,” he stated.

When asked by the host of SVTV if he also supports the legalization of the hard drug he responded affirmatively "Yes I support it".

He, however, stated that smoking is not good, especially if you are sitting with someone and he or she is smoking you are inhaling sickness.

“Yes weed is neither cocaine nor tramadol, people smoke weed to learn because it enhances academic performance”.

The head of Patupa Soldiers, also advised the youth not to rush into marijuana smoking but should patiently wait for the right time when God shall call them to into smoking.

“Marijuana smoking is one of the callings of God and if God hasn’t called you to smoke, don’t do it until you are called by God”, he added.

Watch the video below: