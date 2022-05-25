Patapaa denies divorce; says 'my wife has gone back to Europe but we are still together'

“You know that my wife is a white woman from Europe but not permanently based in Ghana and besides she’s a nurse," the 'One Corner' hitmaker said.

He continued that “so, she has gone back to make more money abroad". Detailing why he hasn't travelled with her, he said "I’m also making money here in Ghana that’s why you’ve not been seeing her these days”.

According to Patapaa, his wife’s profession as a nurse requires her to be available for work after a short break, hence, there was no option for her to continue staying in Ghana. “She’s a nurse abroad, you know that white people don’t joke with their work so she has gone back to Europe after we got married last year," he said.

Showering praises on his wife, he concluded that "she’s a very intelligent, brilliant and hardworking woman that’s why I thank God always for giving me such an amazing wife"

