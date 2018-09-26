Patapaa eulogises Kwaw Kesse

news

In this modern day world, respect is reciprocal and honour is given to people to which honour is due.

The leader of Pa2Pa soldiers, Patapaa has disregarded accolades thrown at him by fans in Swedru that he is the “King of the Swedru Streets”.

The 'One corner' hitmaker in a recent interview on ‘ Vibes in 5 ”, has revealed that although he has had a ‘good’ time in the showbiz industry, he is nowhere near where Kwaw Kese has gotten to.

When asked if he thinks he is now the ‘king of Swedru’ streets.

“Father is father, some will come before others. Even in schools, we have classes. So Kwaw is still the senior and I follow him” he said.

Patapaa in a polite manner asked Ghanaians to ignore such claims, insisting Kwaw is a trailblazer in the music industry.

“He [Kwao Kesse] is still the senior; he has done a lot before me and I respect him for that. Kwaw Kese is undoubtedly and undisputed King of the street in Agona Swedru” ,he added.

Watch video below: