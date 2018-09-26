Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Patapaa eulogises Kwaw Kesse


Video Patapaa eulogises Kwaw Kesse

The 'One corner' hitmaker in a recent interview on ‘ Vibes in 5 ”, has revealed that although he has had a ‘good’ time in the showbiz industry, he is nowhere near where Kwaw Kese has gotten too.

  • Published:
play

In this modern day world, respect is reciprocal and honour is given to people to which honour is due.

The leader of Pa2Pa soldiers, Patapaa has disregarded accolades thrown at him by fans in Swedru that he is the “King of the Swedru Streets”.

The 'One corner' hitmaker in a recent interview on ‘ Vibes in 5 ”, has revealed that although he has had a ‘good’ time in the showbiz industry, he is nowhere near where Kwaw Kese has gotten to.

When asked if he thinks he is now the ‘king of Swedru’ streets.

Father is father, some will come before others. Even in schools, we have classes. So Kwaw is still the senior and I follow him” he said.

play

 

READ MORE: Afia Schwarzenegger calls on Kwaku Bonsam to help retrieve money from NAM1’s Menzgold

Patapaa in a polite manner asked Ghanaians to ignore such claims, insisting Kwaw is a trailblazer in the music industry.

He [Kwao Kesse] is still the senior; he has done a lot before me and I respect him for that. Kwaw Kese is undoubtedly and undisputed King of the street in Agona Swedru” ,he added.

Watch video below:

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Charity: Rosemond Brown donates school bags to Suhum Anglican school Charity Rosemond Brown donates school bags to Suhum Anglican school
Video: Afia Schwarzenegger calls on Kwaku Bonsam to help retrieve money from NAM1’s Menzgold Video Afia Schwarzenegger calls on Kwaku Bonsam to help retrieve money from NAM1’s Menzgold
Great Minds International School: Lil Win officially opens his own preparatory school Great Minds International School Lil Win officially opens his own preparatory school
Birds Of A Feather: Akuapim Poloo and her mother are the funniest pair on social media Birds Of A Feather Akuapim Poloo and her mother are the funniest pair on social media
U-turn: Yvonne Nelson hails Ex-Prez. Mahama on airport expansion U-turn Yvonne Nelson hails Ex-Prez. Mahama on airport expansion
Love Birds: Efia Odo gets all romantic on Instagram with Kwaku Revelo Love Birds Efia Odo gets all romantic on Instagram with Kwaku Revelo

Recommended Videos

Video: Patapaa eulogises Kwaw Kesse Video Patapaa eulogises Kwaw Kesse
Video: Afia Schwarzenegger calls on Kwaku Bonsam to help retrieve money from NAM1’s Menzgold Video Afia Schwarzenegger calls on Kwaku Bonsam to help retrieve money from NAM1’s Menzgold
Bisa Kdei: I’ve had difficulty to beat the standard “Mansa” set for me Bisa Kdei I’ve had difficulty to beat the standard “Mansa” set for me



Top Articles

1 Leaked! Joselyn Dumas, Moesha Boduong and other celebs who visited Dr...bullet
2 Menzgold Saga ‘I don’t want to shout!’ Afia Schwarzenegger goes hard...bullet
3 Wow I will kill myself if Menzgold bounces back by 28 September –...bullet
4 Video Fix your ‘wele’ mouth and stop giving Michy out for loans-...bullet
5 Clash of the Titans! Afia Schwarzenegger and Instagram user go...bullet
6 Jezz See what Sarkodie's manager has for Shatta Walebullet
7 Oops! Joy Blessing calls fan 'stupid' over Menzgold sagabullet
8 Shots Fired! Indeed business ain't for the pope but...bullet
9 Video I have invested 'very much' in Menzgold – Shatta Walebullet
10 Princess Shyngle Get worried if your man was my ex -...bullet

Related Articles

Leaked! Joselyn Dumas, Moesha Boduong and other celebs who visited Dr Obengfo - Ex-Obengfo nurse
Celebrity Birthday Benedicta Gafah throws lavish private birthday party
Hot! Selly Galley's sexy birthday photo plus 8 other gorgeous ones
Shots Fired! Indeed business ain't for the pope but fraudsters, Afia Schwarzenegger blasts NAM1
Oops! Joy Blessing calls fan 'stupid' over Menzgold saga
Clash of the Titans! Afia Schwarzenegger and Instagram user go dirty over 18-year-old boyfriend
U-turn Yvonne Nelson hails Ex-Prez. Mahama on airport expansion
Love Birds Efia Odo gets all romantic on Instagram with Kwaku Revelo
Birds Of A Feather Akuapim Poloo and her mother are the funniest pair on social media
Great Minds International School Lil Win officially opens his own preparatory school

Top Videos

1 Video Stephanie Benson reveals why she does not go to churchbullet
2 Video Rosemond Brown promises presenter sex in exchange for a trip to...bullet
3 Video I have invested a lot in Menzgold – Shatta Walebullet
4 Video Rashida Black beauty and husband Kushman show off their new babybullet
5 Video Delay reveals why she's not married and it's not her 'high...bullet
6 Video I used to make Pizza in Italy, train station –Pappy Kojobullet
7 Video I need a generous guy to date – Princess Shynglebullet
8 Video 'Shatta Wale has no proper training' – Obrafourbullet
9 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most...bullet
10 Video Captain Planet is enjoying the body of an old...bullet

Celebrities

Selly Galley's sexy birthday photo plus 8 other gorgeous ones
Hot! Selly Galley's sexy birthday photo plus 8 other gorgeous ones
Celebrity Birthday Benedicta Gafah throws lavish private birthday party
Oops! Shatta Wale is just a foolish Tramadol nigga – Kwaw Kese
How Rosemond Brown's big grammar won her tickets to the movies
Video How Rosemond Brown's big grammar won her tickets to "You Play Me, I Play You"
X
Advertisement