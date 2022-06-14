The wife of the Ghanaian rapper marked her birthday but Patapaa went silent all day. Many speculated that his silence on his wife's birthday confirms their split. However, just when his wife's birthday was about to end, Patapeezy pulled a surprise.
Patapaa melts hearts with romantic birthday message to wife to quash divorce rumours
Patapaa has proven that he is one of the most romantic Ghanaian men in the showbiz industry.
He dropped romantic text on social media to say that "I wanted to be the Last Person to Wish you on this Special Day".
He continued that "you have brought meaning to my life and made it worth living. I look forward to coming home to you every day, lying down next to you every single night and waking up next to you every single morning".
"If I ever fail to tell you what you mean to me, it is only because there aren’t any words good enough. Happy birthday My Sweet Wife," he concluded.
The message has won admiration from fans of the 'One Corner' who wonder how he put up such a sweet message in the English Language. "Always bless God for allowing me to write good English for You," a Facebook wrote and another said, "Ohemaa happy birthday oo I come in peace".
Patapaa started dating Liha in early 2019 after his infamous Europe tour, where reports claimed that he performed for 16 people at one of his major concerts. Two years later, the lovers said "I do" to each other at their Swedru wedding held on 2nd January 2021.
