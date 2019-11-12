The Agona Swedru based musician released a single titled “Eye Hu” and as usual, he is doing what he does best to get you listening to the song. The last time Patapaa did anything like this, he was with his white girlfriend in Germany.

This time around, Patapaa has employed a hot slay queen for his agenda. He dropped a video of himself enjoying what can be described as foreplay as he seductively fondled the unknown lady.

It’s, however, unclear if this could be an excerpt from a music video. Watch the video below.