Patoranking met with shock in Qatar as his mother shows up after 5 years of not seeing her

In a video shared on social media, Patoranking's mother walked into him in a manner that left him amazed, shocked yet excited.

Pulse Nigeria

Sharing his excite with his fans, the 'Kolo Kolo' singer posted a video of the beautiful surprise and said "Landed Qatar to warm reception and a big Suprise".

"Haven’t seen my mom in 5 years,she came to surprise me at the airport,…..They got me on this one 😁❤️❤️ see my face at the end," he captioned the post below.

It's unclear what has separated the mother and son for this past 5 years. However, Patoranking has always been appreciative of his mother as he has made it known that he wasn't born with silver spoon in his smooth, hence, he relocated from Nigeria to Ghana to seek for greener pastures.

In an interview with Accra-based YFM, the ‘Abule’ singer disclosed that he travelled to Ghana at age of seventeen. Patoranking revealed that at that age he had to work to take care of himself, hence, he landed a job at Accra Mall.

“I came to Ghana when I was 17 years and I used to be working at the Accra Mall," he said without disclosing the exact job". He added that "I also worked at a restaurant directly opposite Frankies at the time".

Pulse Nigeria

Detailing how tough life was for him at that time, the award-winning Nigerian artiste also disclosed that he gained admission to the University of Cape Coast (UCC). However, according to him, he dropped out because he couldn't pay his school fees as an international student.

Beyond this, Patoranking whose real name is Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie has become one of the young successful Nigerian musicians. He has churned out several hit songs and collaborated with top African acts like Sarkodie, Tiwa Savage, Timaya among others.