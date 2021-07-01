RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Meet Prof Ekow Akyeampong as Paul Adom Otchere celebrates the man behind his career

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Paul Adom Otchere has recounted how he landed in the media space as a journalist and whilst at it revealed the man who gave him his first limelight opportunity.

Paul Adom Otchere and DJ Fisho
Paul Adom Otchere and DJ Fisho

The ace Ghanaian broadcaster who is famous for his Good Evening Ghana show recounted how it all started from his days at Radio Universe until he met one DJ Fisho, now Prof Ekow Akyeampong in the U.S, who threw him into the spotlight.

The said Professor Ekow Acheapong was one of the hottest Accra DJs and was working with Choice FM.

DJ Ekow Fisho
DJ Ekow Fisho DJ Ekow Fisho Pulse Ghana

"I was working at radio universe, he saw me and ask me if I want to work at choice FM, it was at Roman Ridge, I said yeah so he put me in his car, I was a first-year student at Legon, I knew him at Presec but he was my senior," Mr Adom recounted.

The seasoned journalist had DJ Fisho on his show as a guest where he celebrated him when he introduced him as one of the panellists on the show to discuss the 2021 VGMA.

"When we were driving I told him I am more news then he told ok then we got there he donated to the famous GBC Edward Fakye and left. So Edward Fakye said I should read the newspaper", he said.

Paul Adom-Otchere
Paul Adom-Otchere Pulse Ghana

He continued that "so I was given a slot at choice FM. That's how the story started so viewers who like whatever I do, this is whom I owe it to".

DJ Fisho, who now lectures as a professor of Communication Studies and a Cyber Security analyst in a Washington DC university, corroborated Paul's story with excitement and jokingly added that "for all the nice stuff that he just said, he hasn't paid me".

The GEG host laughed over Fisho's comment adding that "I owe him a lot, his mother also taught me English at Presec and later I found out he is the son of Professor Akyeampong who helped my kid sister, I owe you a lot more".

Hear more from them as flashed back to memory lane in the video below.

