The music star who is currently going through a messy divorce made this known during a chat with OAP Do2tun.

"Let the Okoye family just have the peace that I think they are having now. I hate waking up anytime and just see people saying things you know,'' he said.

Pulse Nigeria

"Whatever that happened is just a thing of choice and one thing you need to do is to try and respect people that wake up one day and say they don’t want to do anymore, okay."

Okoye recently sent millions of fans and Nigerians shocked after the news of his marriage collapse broke the Internet.

His now-estranged wife, Anita Okoye filed for the dissolution of their marriage.

Pulse Nigeria

She also demanded that he pay $15,000 (N7.8M) monthly as spousal support.

Anita first sparked divorce rumours in April when it was reported that she relocated with their three children to the United States of America.

Anita and Paul who were university sweethearts got married in 2014 in a very flamboyant wedding ceremony held in Port Harcourt.