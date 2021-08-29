RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'My family problem is nobody’s business' - Paul Okoye

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The music star speaks days after his estranged wife, Anita, filed for a dissolution of their marriage.

Nigerian singer Paul Okoye [Instagram/IamKingRudy]
Nigerian singer Paul Okoye [Instagram/IamKingRudy]

Nigerian singer Paul Okoye has advised those poking into his family affairs to desist from doing so.

Recommended articles

The music star who is currently going through a messy divorce made this known during a chat with OAP Do2tun.

"Let the Okoye family just have the peace that I think they are having now. I hate waking up anytime and just see people saying things you know,'' he said.

Paul Okoye [Instagram/IamKingRudy]
Paul Okoye [Instagram/IamKingRudy] Pulse Nigeria

"Whatever that happened is just a thing of choice and one thing you need to do is to try and respect people that wake up one day and say they don’t want to do anymore, okay."

Okoye recently sent millions of fans and Nigerians shocked after the news of his marriage collapse broke the Internet.

His now-estranged wife, Anita Okoye filed for the dissolution of their marriage.

Paul Okoye, his estranged wife Anita and their three children, Andre, Nadia and Nathan [Instagram/AnitaOkoye]
Paul Okoye, his estranged wife Anita and their three children, Andre, Nadia and Nathan [Instagram/AnitaOkoye] Pulse Nigeria

She also demanded that he pay $15,000 (N7.8M) monthly as spousal support.

Anita first sparked divorce rumours in April when it was reported that she relocated with their three children to the United States of America.

Anita and Paul who were university sweethearts got married in 2014 in a very flamboyant wedding ceremony held in Port Harcourt.

They have three children together.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Video of Abena Moet's husband sucking her boobs surfaces online

Abena Moet and Husband

Delay's interview with Dhat Gyal ends in tears over singer's 'rape and drugs' story (WATCH)

Delay and Dhat Gyal

Kumawood actor goes home in 'digital canon camera' coffin (PHOTOS)

Kumawood actor goes home in 'digital canon camera' coffin (PHOTOS)

Joy FM's Doreen Andoh confirms welcoming twins, talks about 26-year-career and more

Doreen Andoh