'Peace nu ator nsuo mu' as Abena Korkor fearlessly insults A Plus again in new video

However, the two smoked the peace pipe as they met and apologized to each other in a live Facebook broadcast. A Plus revealed he will assist Abena Korkor to apologize to all those she has offended but things have surprisingly gone worse again.

The mental health advocate says she has been provoked by one Adwoa Loud who is a known close associate of Nana Aba Anamoah. According to her, Adwoa Loud who also works at Gh One TV has gone to throw shades at her on her Whatsapp status.

Whilst addressing Adwoa Loud, she extended her anger to Aplus. In her voice note over a photo of A Plus, she said " look at People's whatever". She continued "look at his shoe, aw money has gone to the wrong place so everybody will fool".