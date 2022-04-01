'People are emptying their MOMO left and right' - Joselyn Dumas blows alarm

Regardless, the NPP MPs who form a majority in Ghana's parliament passed the bill after the NDC MPs (Minority) side walked out of the chamber over the bill.

Sharing the public's reaction to the passage of the bill, the Ghanaian actress says people are now withdrawing their monies from their mobile money wallets in order to avoid their transactions being taxed.

"People are emptying their MOMO left & right. I guess we're back to Cash System in Ghana. E-Levy will be the demise of digitization. The charges are ridiculous!... What?" she said in a Tweet.

Her tweet has gathered mixed reaction from users on the blue bird app. A tweep, @edem_twit said "but u want good Hospitals.. Good roads..stable light..this ones are not ridiculous right??if u do not stay in ur confine that's when things begin to be ridiculous to u.."

Another Twitter user, @kay_saint added that "Tbvh, E-levy is not bad if it’s going to be used wisely. Only bitter NDC folks and Lazy unemployed graduates will say it’s bad".

Meanwhile, others agreed with the actress as @mrskirmishes tweeted "it’ll increase unemployment in the long run; 1. Tollbooth cancelled 2. Momo vendors discouraged by passing E-levy. It’s very disheartening !!!".