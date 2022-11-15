People complaining about economic hardship don’t know God – Diana Asamoah

According to her, the people complaining about economic hardships don’t know God and that the reason they are suffering and not because of Nana Addo’s incompetence.

“Forget about the economy; the children are enjoying free education. I've only heard the complaints and I'm not experiencing any of those."

The Onyame Tumfo hitmaker added that her faith in God has always seen her through difficult moments and entreated people to always trust in God.

“I’m blessed beyond measure. I have faith in God and I find comfort in Daniel 11:32, which says that those who behave wickedly against the covenant he will corrupt with flattery, but the people who know their God will be strong and perform great deeds. People who are complaining do not know God.”

She urged Ghanaians who are lamenting about the country’s declining economic fortunes to also turn to God for relief.