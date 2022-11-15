Speaking in an interview with Sammy Kay Media, Diana Asamoah said that she is not experiencing the torture of the economic hardships of the country as many citizens are complaining.
People complaining about economic hardship don’t know God – Diana Asamoah
Almost every Ghanaian is currently feeling the economic hardship in the country but Evangelist Diana Asamoah insists otherwise.
According to her, the people complaining about economic hardships don’t know God and that the reason they are suffering and not because of Nana Addo’s incompetence.
“Forget about the economy; the children are enjoying free education. I've only heard the complaints and I'm not experiencing any of those."
The Onyame Tumfo hitmaker added that her faith in God has always seen her through difficult moments and entreated people to always trust in God.
“I’m blessed beyond measure. I have faith in God and I find comfort in Daniel 11:32, which says that those who behave wickedly against the covenant he will corrupt with flattery, but the people who know their God will be strong and perform great deeds. People who are complaining do not know God.”
She urged Ghanaians who are lamenting about the country’s declining economic fortunes to also turn to God for relief.
A lot of personalities including actors Lydia Forson, Yvonne Nelson and Prince David Osei have publicly condemned the government for the poor economic conditions of the country.
