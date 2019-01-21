The ruthless anti-corruption campaigner narrated a situation where people often die through accidents without the help of ambulances and helicopters for emergency treatment but the case is otherwise when Politicians get involved in an accident.

It’s recalled that Deputy Communications Minister, George Andah, was involved in an accident and a helicopter was dispatched to his rescue to fly him for emergency treatment. This according to A Plus, tells how Politicians take citizens for granted.

“So many people go get accident, two buses go crash, people dey die, no one helicopter, no ambulance but when one politician get small accident, helicopter dey der dey carry am, they want tell you say you, you fool,” A Plus told some fans after a court session.

The controversial musician, via social media, shared the video of himself whilst addressing the fans. Watch it below and share your thoughts with us.