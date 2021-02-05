Speaking on Hitz FM, the dancehall act said “my problem is that people do not give me the opportunity to really make the country proud. People expect me to toe a certain path but in actual sense, I have created a path for myself."

"I have a plan for my future but people do not understand and think I am sleeping in the industry,” he added. Shatta Wale's three songs 'Ayoo', Mama Stories' and 'My Level' have been featured in a 'Black Beach' movie released on Netflix, Wednesday, February 3.

Black Beach movie now on Netflix

The songs were played in the background during a pub scene, where the Spanish characters sang the lyrics out aloud as the protagonist went about his script. The 1hr 40 minutes movie has been directed by Esteban Crespo, a Spanish film maker.

Speaking about how his song got in the movie, Shatta Wale said “so Chris Conney [Shatta’s Public Relations Officer] spoke with them just for them to accept my songs because they initially stated they were looking at mine and other French songs."

"We later realised they registered three, including Mama Stories and I was very excited because that song was deliberately written for my mother,” Shatta said.

Black Beach is an adventurous 2020 movie centered around a lawyer with a promising future who is forced to dive deep into his past when he agrees to negotiate with an old friend turned kidnapper.