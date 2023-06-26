People don't have fathers and a rich mom like you; but they are fine – Bullgod to Yvonne

Netizens have been buzzing with reactions to excerpts from Yvonne Nelson's book, titled 'I Am Not Yvonne Nelson,' where she delves into her confusion surrounding her father's identity. In the memoir, Yvonne discloses how she conducted several DNA tests in her quest to discover her real father, as the man whose surname she bears turned out not to be her biological father.

“There are a lot of people that went through similar fate but handled it differently. I can point to people like that. In some cases, their father even died while they were young but they didn’t do these things.

"They didn’t write a book. They are straight and fine. When you read her book, she said she had good financial support. She came from a well-to-do home but there are people who didn’t even get that opportunity and they didn’t write a book,” he stated.

However, this revelation has drawn criticism from some netizens who believe it portrays Yvonne's mother in a negative light. Bullgod shares a similar sentiment and argues that Yvonne was wrong to present her mother negatively in her book. He believes Yvonne made a mistake and emphasizes that she was fortunate to have a mother who ensured she never lacked anything.