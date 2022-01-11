People don't help me again because Dr Bawumia donated to me - T.T begs for 'leftover' in leaked audio

T.T as affectionally called was begging someone for 'leftover' in the voice note that has been leaked.

He could be heard saying that "when you make an investment, it will take time before you begin enjoying it" before adding that other donations that were promised him are not forthcoming.

Greater Accra Regional Minister, Hon Henry Quartey, also pledged to give a monthly stipend of GH¢1,500 to the ace Ghanaian actor, starting from September 2021 till 2024 when the eighth parliament expires.

Henry Quartey pledges GHS1500 monthly stipend to Psalm Adjeteyfio Pulse Ghana

However according to T.T as called by many, what the Minister promised, "came once and that is all. I was in his office a few days ago, as a follow-up but I was told he travelled and they are on leave".

"Right now the situation has created a lot of problem for me, you know a lot of people used to help me a lot but everybody, I even understood that some people have contributed some money in the U.S to be sent to me, the moment they heard it, everybody went for his money," he said.

The aged actor whose plight came to the public last year after a video of him begging for GH3000 to pay for his rent went viral then asked the person he was talking to for something small to ease his suffering.