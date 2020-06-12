The “Obia Wo Ne Master” hitmaker was reacting to Archbishop Duncan William’s son’s brouhaha which rocked the Internet this week.

Daniel Williams, one of the children of the founder of Action Chapel International, dragged his father on social media on Tuesday, June 9, in a series of tweets and live videos.

He started off by releasing his threesome video and other nudes on Twitter before going live on the micro-blogging site to drop some bombshell about his father.

In the live video, Daniel called his father is a ‘demon’ and revealed that the highly respected preacher got him arrested on drug charges, prevented him from marrying the love of his life and also called his mother a witch.

Reacting this this, Yaa Pono took to Instagram to share a rhetoric statement, saying “the pastor said his son dey craze so he dey take am go psychiatric hospital,,, some ppl will take their craze son to the pastor,,,, eii,, me dee my own be say RESPECT FIRST.”