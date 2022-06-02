People think artistes who don’t show off on social media are broke – Eno Barony

The Force Dem to Play Nonsense creator said this in an interview with Amansan Krakye on Cape Coast based Kastle FM, Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

She pointed out that such people should understand that any artiste who is consistent and making great strides in the music industry is surely getting some money in return.

“I think a lot of people look at social media and then there are some types of artistes who sell their lifestyles to you and some sell their music and others sell their inspiration to you.

“So, people look at the artistes who sell their lifestyles to you and feel like it’s only this artiste who is making money and the rest are broke because they don’t flaunt their wealth on social media.

“But trust me when an artiste is still doing it consistently and then making heights in the music industry, he or she is getting something out of it.”

Born in Tema as Ruth Eno Adjoa Amankwah Nyame Adom, she has been one of the few women on the Ghanaian music scene to have showed consistency and resilience.