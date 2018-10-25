Pulse.com.gh logo
A time will come people will need Reign sign to go to Heaven – Shatta Wale

The 'Gringo' hitmaker made the comment on his Facebook page after his latest album was ranked 6th on the US Billboard album chart.

play

Controversial dancehall artiste Shatta Wale says people will one day need his 'Reign' album sign before they can enter the kingdom of God.

“One day when Shatta movement rise everybody will show this sign to get into the Kingdom of God. And shall say, Wale Wale.

Over 20, 000 fans of Shatta Wale stormed the launch of the album on Saturday, October 13 2018, the Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair, Accra.

Shatta Wale’s latest album is the only one which made it to #6 on billboard world Charts all over this week with American rappers like Drake, Quavo and many other.

See video below:

