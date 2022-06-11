People would have wished you death if you were here - Vim Lady to Justin Bieber

In a self-recorded video on Friday, June 10, 2022 Justin revealed that he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. The condition has caused him to experience temporary paralysis in half of his face. The virus has also affected the nerves in his ear and face.

He captioned his video "I love you guys and keep me in your prayers."

He disclosed this after he cancelled some of his outlined shows.

Afia Poku, known widely as Vim Lady, posted on her Facebook page to praise people who had exhibited concern and love for the singer.

Pulse Ghana

According to her, most people in Ghana are consistently waiting to jump on the downfall of other people.

"PRAY 4 BEIBER. Ghana anka people will be praying for your downfall and even death for sharing your struggle with sickness BUT somewhere in obimanso they are PRAYING 4 JUSTIN BEIBER. Yebebree akye paa."

In April this year, the colleagues of the senior journalist chastised her on live radio for her decision to host a show virtually.

"The programme has dilated with the people in this country but the people you are hosting from outside the country are not in touch with the current situations of the country. Some have stayed outside for more than 30 years; even the sound quality is poor.

"I learnt she is being paid huge sums of money at the end of the month. We are not saying this secretly, we are doing this live on-air said anybody will record, let the person do so...because, at multimedia, you would not have been allowed to do that, so, why will you do it to us? You are using the kindness of Osei Kwame Despite and Fadda Dickson to be their weakness."