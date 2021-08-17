'Pere's act is evil, I would have headbutt him ' - Cross tells Big Brother (WATCH)

Unhappy Whitemoney felt disrespected by the act, lost his cool and confronted Pere whilst speaking on top of his voice out of anger. However, Pere later said he loosened the mic belt because it was too tight on him.

The incident threw the house into chaos as Pere has refused to apologize to Whitemoney as he insists that he didn't bully him. The pair later had one on one conversation to calm the tension.

Cross, a Lagos based entrepreneur and fitness enthusiast who is one of the housemates in the house, shared his thoughts on the viral incident to Big Brother when he took his turn at the Dairy room session.

He condemned Pere's act, saying "that was very toxic ... Whitemoney always repay him with kindness I was upset, I didn't like the fact he came to Whitemoney that way, that was bullish to me".