Person who leaked T.T's 'leftover begging audio' turns ghost as MzGee denies the act

He continued to beg her for support when he said "right now it's a bit difficult for me that is why I am saying if you have some leftover from your kitchen you could spare because as it is now, it is really difficult for me."

ece-auto-gen

Amanda called out MzGee and chided her for leaking such private conversation. "He asked for leftovers and you decided to record him? What for? This is wrong Mzgee. He confided in you. If you can't help him, let him know n end it right there," she wrote.

MzGee the entertainment journalist has responded to the accusation and she has shockingly denied the act.

Amanda Jissih's comment Pulse Ghana

"Ghana! Herrrh! Christ me! we forget too easily! Same me, who broke the story of T.T’s predicament, almost a year ago? Same me, who put my reputation on the line and appealed for funds for T.T, almost a year ago, leak our private conversation? How gullible can I be but it is well!" she tweeted.

The former TV3 worker shared a screenshot of her tweet on Instagram and added that "Thanks to all who have bashed me and called me all sort of names, thanks to the few right thinking industry folks who have called. May God have mercy on all of us! Thank God, the internet never forgets".