Peter Obi sympathizes with Davido over the loss of his son

Adeayo Adebiyi

Presidential aspirant and former Governor of Anambra State His Excellency Mr. Peter Obi has sympathized with Davido over the passing of his son Ifeanyi.

Peter Obi. [Vanguard]
Peter Obi posted a condolence message to Davido on his Twitter account following the loss of Ifeanyi Adeleke who was reported to have passed in the early hours of Tuesday, 1st November 2022.

The Labour Party presidential candidate stated that he cannot imagine the pain the family is going through at the moment and he prays that God grants them healing, strength, and comfort in this trying time.

"I send my sincere condolences to Davido and Chioma, over the death of their son Ifeanyi. I cannot begin to imagine the pains they are going through at the moment. May God grant them healing, strength, and comfort in this trying time. My thoughts and prayers are with the family.-PO"

Peter Obi's condolence message is coming after fellow presidential candidates Rabiu Kwankwaso and Atiku Abubakar sent their condolences to Davido and Chioma.

