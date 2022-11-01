Peter Obi sympathizes with Davido over the loss of his son

The Labour Party presidential candidate stated that he cannot imagine the pain the family is going through at the moment and he prays that God grants them healing, strength, and comfort in this trying time.

"I send my sincere condolences to Davido and Chioma, over the death of their son Ifeanyi. I cannot begin to imagine the pains they are going through at the moment. May God grant them healing, strength, and comfort in this trying time. My thoughts and prayers are with the family.-PO"