This throwback photo of Okyeame Kwame and Nana Ama McBrown is breaking the internet

Throwback Thursday started off with a big bang! An old pic of Okyeame Kwame and Nana Ama McBrown in each other’s arms is our photo for the day as it threatens to break the internet.

One Instagram user shared a throwback photo of the Ghanaian celebrities whilst expressing surprised at the picture’s popularity. The photo in question is features the rap doctor and the award-winning actress when they used to be a couple. Okyeame Kwame had his arms wrapped around Nana Ama as they beamed into the camera.

The past relationship between the two is common knowledge but am inclined to believe this is the first picture of them together emerging. Currently, they are still good friends as each has moved on in life. Love is indeed a beautiful thing.