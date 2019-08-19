The record producer and rapper, who is legally known as Paul Nuamah Donkor, has made his long-time girlfriend his wife.

The latest celebrity couple tied the knot over the weekend at La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra, according to multiple sources.

His wife Awura-Adjowa Nkrumah-Mills who couldn't hide her excitement broke the news via Twitter on Sunday, August 18.

The private ceremony was reportedly attended by a few numbers of people as it was strictly by invitation.

Awura-Adjowa Nkrumah-Mills shared a dancefloor photo with her boo with the caption: “Forever with my partner in life & love my best friend …. @jaysoskillions”