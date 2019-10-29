The “Baby Mama” actress, over the weekend, hit the streets of Accra to feed over 300 beggars and homeless people.

Her foundation, Xandy For Hope Foundation, has started a new project called “Operation Feed The Streets” which targets underprivileged people including hawkers, vulnerable women and children, and disabled persons on the streets.

Over the weekend, she together with her team, hit streets around the National Theatre, Accra Girls Senior High School, Dzorwulu Junction and other popular places in Accra to feed them.

She gave them some food, snacks and drinks, and according to her, “it was a successful project and I need support from Ghanaians.”

Xandy said Bel-Aqua, Duodu Snacks, Nunana Impressions and Euf Enterprise supported her but called on others to support her project.

She told Pulse.com.gh in an exclusive interview on Tuesday, October 29, that: “It’s something am going to be doing every month.”

She also called on her fellow celebrities to replicate her benevolence before celebrities need the help of the street people to survive as well.

“Well, I think we don’t have to wait to go before we support or help people who also need help because, in life, we need everybody to survive. They need us and we need them. Without them, we are nobody so we need to support them with every little thing we have.”