Photos and videos from burial service of late veteran actor Psalm Adjeteyfio

Popular Ghanaian actor, Psalm Adjetefio, widely famed as T.T died at the age of 64 leaving behind 4 children (2 women and 2 men) after his brief battle with an undisclosed illness.

Present at the funeral were family and friends of the late actor as well as some colleagues of his from the movie industry. George Quaye of Chatter house and veteran actor Pattington Papa Nii Papafio were the part of the known faces sighted at the funeral.

Psalm starred in several movies and is best remembered for his role in the popular sitcom, ‘Taxi Driver’ as the lead character which shot him to fame with the character name, T.T.