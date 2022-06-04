The late veteran actor, Psalm Adjeteyfio, has been laid to rest after an emotional funeral ceremony at the forecourt of the Trade Fair, today, June 4, 2022.
Photos and videos from burial service of late veteran actor Psalm Adjeteyfio
The funeral ceremony of Psalm Adjeteyfio witnessed the congregation of family, friends, and sympathizers who emotionally paid their last respect to the deceased.
Popular Ghanaian actor, Psalm Adjetefio, widely famed as T.T died at the age of 64 leaving behind 4 children (2 women and 2 men) after his brief battle with an undisclosed illness.
Present at the funeral were family and friends of the late actor as well as some colleagues of his from the movie industry. George Quaye of Chatter house and veteran actor Pattington Papa Nii Papafio were the part of the known faces sighted at the funeral.
Psalm starred in several movies and is best remembered for his role in the popular sitcom, ‘Taxi Driver’ as the lead character which shot him to fame with the character name, T.T.
See the photos below:
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh