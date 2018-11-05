Photos: Captain Planet sheds tears after losing his dog Miles

news

Musician Captain Planet is heartbroken – because he has lost his dog called Miles.

The “Obi Agye Obi Girl” hitmaker made this known in an Instagram post over the weekend with a heartfelt tribute which got many fans in tears.

Broken Captain Planet was seen in tears after losing his groodle puppy.

He described Miles as a ‘better friend’ in his tribute adding that ‘there is an empty space where you used to lay & I’m not sure this pain will go away.’

According to Planet, he has been going to the veterinary for the past three weeks for treatment and was advised to put his dog to sleep but denied.

He said he never gave up because he thought Miles would heal.

READ MORE: Tulenkey is 'secretly' fighting against Child Abuse in Ghana with his music

His tribute reads (unedited):

“I couldn’t have asked for a better friend . You were my faithful & grateful companion until the end .There is an empty space where you used to lay & I’m not sure this pain will go away .We’ve been going to the vets every day for the past 3 weeks taking injections here & there, I was even advised to put you to sleep bcus you were suffering but I said a big “No” & never gave up on you miles knowing that u were gonna get better . You managed climbing on top of the bed & You waked me up exactly 3am to say thank you & bye bye to me & I’m really happy u did that it shows how grateful & thankful you are I’m so proud of u miles u are really a fighter but for once I will say f*ck you miles for breaking my heart this morning I’m so hurt , Up in the heaven for animals is where you will be & someday in the future I will definitely come & look for you. ❤️❤️❤️Thank you Uche, Kabu, Kojo, Martin, Sade, Jelissa, Shirley, Eric & Reggi (Airport Bet). Dr. Roggers, Mr Ampedu (37 military vet) & each person that brought miles some chicken You guys were all there for miles God bless you all . . R.I.P MILES TILL WE MEET AGAIN WHEN THE TIME IS RIGHT & MAKE SURE YOU RUN INTO MY ARMS AGAIN . I LOVE YOU MILES. #LOVEYOUBESTFRIEND❤ ”