Photos: Captain Smart outdoors his 10th child in grand ceremony

Broadcast journalist Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, has organised a colourful outdooring ceremony for his 10th child.

Photos: Captain Smart outdoors his 10th child in lavish ceremony
The outdooring event was held at his residence in Accra on Saturday and was well attended by several loved ones.

The Onua TV morning show host used the occasion to announce that the name of his newborn daughter is Efua Anso.

He explained that the baby is named after her grandmother, insisting the idea was suggested by his wife.

Those who attended the outdooring ceremony included clergy, media, colleagues, neighbours and friends from Ghana and abroad.

Captain Smart and his sweetheart Cynthia Boamah tied the knot in a colourful ceremony in January 2019.

