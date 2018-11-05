Photos: DJ Switch meets Prince Charles

news

The Prince of Wales,Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, arrived in Ghana November 2nd after four decades of his first visit to Ghana.

The Prince is in Ghana as part of a working tour, to strengthen the Commonwealth ties and shared values. An art, music, Dance and youth exhibition were held on Saturday in honour of The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall at Jamestown, Accra.

READ ALSO:Heir to the British throne: Why is Prince Charles in Ghana?

Ghana's very own young gem, DJ switch were part of the few that got the privilege in meeting the Prince at the art and music ceremony at James Town. This wouldn't be a surprise to many as she had an honor of meeting with the president of France and the wife of the richest man in the world, Bill gate months ago.

Prince of Wales is the heir apparent to the British throne as the eldest child of Queen Elizabeth II. He has been Duke of Cornwall and Duke of Rothesay since 1952, and is the oldest and longest-serving heir apparent in British history.