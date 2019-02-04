Owner of the Despite Group of Companies, Dr. Osei Kwame ‘Despite’ marked his latest birthday celebration at one of his plush apartments in Accra.

The successful businessman is one of the richest men in the country at the moment, but rarely does he flaunt his riches.

Dr. Ose Kwame Despite's plush apartment

As the owner of Peace FM, Okay FM, UTV and many other established businesses, Dr. Kwame Despite is definitely not short on dollar notes.

Celebrating his birthday over the weekend, the millionaire decided to mark the occasion in his renovated apartment at East Legon.

Photos from the multi-million plush mansion have already flooded social media and have caught the eyes of many Ghanaians.

Reports suggest that the house was built 20 years ago but was renovated purposely ahead of Despite’s birthday.

See more photos of the plush apartment below:

One of Dr. Ose Kwame Despite's cars at his plush apartment
Inside the car
