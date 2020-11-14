The 10-year-old is the face of popular Nigerian comedy series Mark Angel, which she acts alongside her uncle.

The Mark Angel comedy series is one of the most popular on the continent and is widely streamed by many.

In a post on Instagram, Emmanuella said she intends to build another mansion for her supportive mum by next year.

“I built this for u mom. For all the prayers, all the encouragements and support. Mummy I know you said u want a portable house and this is it,” she wrote.

“But forgive me because I must complete ur mansion for you next year. Don't worry it won’t make us go to hell. My super Christmas mummy. I love you.”