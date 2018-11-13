Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


No UG! Maame Serwaa awarded 4-year degree scholarship

The young multiple award-winning actress who is popularly known in the showbiz as Maame Serwaa has been award a 4-year degree scholarship to study at the university college located in East Legon, Accra.

  • Published:
Maame Serwaa awarded 4-year degree scholarship play

Maame Serwaa awarded 4-year degree scholarship

Clara Benson’s dream of pursuing her tertiary education at the University of Ghana, Legon has taken a new turn as she receives a scholarship from the Knutsford University College in Accra.

The young multiple award-winning actress who is popularly known in the showbiz as Maame Serwaa has been award a 4-year degree scholarship to study at the university college located in East Legon, Accra.

play Maame Serwaa awarded 4-year degree scholarship

 

It’s a barter deal, her manager Mark Tetteh tells Pulse.com.gh on Tuesday, November 13, 2018.

READ MORE: WATCH: Sonnie Badu gifted 2018 Mercedes-Benz after selling his car to start a church

According to Mark, Maame Serwaa will serve as the ambassador for the college within her study period.

She has been tasked to use her influence to create awareness about the school and its future developments.

play Maame Serwaa awarded 4-year degree scholarship

 

Serwaa was presented with her admission letter at a ceremony held at the office of the Vice Chancellor of the University.

“It’s not just an honour but a joyful one to be among students of the Knutsford University. I’m glad for the honour bestowed on me and some of my colleagues and I would take the golden chance to not only promote the institution but also learn and be more informed,” excited Maame Serwaa stated.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

No bad blood in Kumawood industry - Christiana Awuni No bad blood in Kumawood industry - Christiana Awuni
Daddy Lumba look-alike Anokye Supremo, loses sight from tumor Daddy Lumba look-alike Anokye Supremo, loses sight from tumor
I fell in love with Fella Makafui after 5 years of friendship - Medikal reveals I fell in love with Fella Makafui after 5 years of friendship - Medikal reveals
WATCH: Sonnie Badu gifted 2018 Mercedes-Benz after selling his car to start a church WATCH: Sonnie Badu gifted 2018 Mercedes-Benz after selling his car to start a church
I’ll no longer do politics; I’ve learned my lessons – Maame Dokono I’ll no longer do politics; I’ve learned my lessons – Maame Dokono
Fella Makafui slams fan for misconception Fella Makafui slams fan for misconception

Recommended Videos

Musician moves powerful people in the world with her ewe song Musician moves powerful people in the world with her ewe song
Stan Lee; The man behind the mask Stan Lee; The man behind the mask
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade shares photos of daughter Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade shares photos of daughter



Celebrities

Okyeame Kwame
Leave Medikal and Fella Makafui alone - Okyeame Kwame
Medical and Makafui sharing a moment together
Medikal and Makafui's new picture sets the Internet on fire
Rapper Donzy refuses to pay toll
Rapper Donzy and Ephraim ready to go to jail for toll payment
Peter Mensah buries late father in Ghana
Spartacus actor Peter Mensah buries late father in Ghana (Photos)
X
Advertisement