Clara Benson’s dream of pursuing her tertiary education at the University of Ghana, Legon has taken a new turn as she receives a scholarship from the Knutsford University College in Accra.

The young multiple award-winning actress who is popularly known in the showbiz as Maame Serwaa has been award a 4-year degree scholarship to study at the university college located in East Legon, Accra.

It’s a barter deal, her manager Mark Tetteh tells Pulse.com.gh on Tuesday, November 13, 2018.

According to Mark, Maame Serwaa will serve as the ambassador for the college within her study period.

She has been tasked to use her influence to create awareness about the school and its future developments.

Serwaa was presented with her admission letter at a ceremony held at the office of the Vice Chancellor of the University.

“It’s not just an honour but a joyful one to be among students of the Knutsford University. I’m glad for the honour bestowed on me and some of my colleagues and I would take the golden chance to not only promote the institution but also learn and be more informed,” excited Maame Serwaa stated.