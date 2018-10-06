The ceremony was officiated by renowned televangelist Benny Hinn.
The church ceremony follows their traditional wedding earlier this week.
Sharon is the first daughter of Christ Embassy head pastor Chris Oyakhilome. Her now husband, Philip, is a Ghanaian businessman and founder of ONUA.
Earlier this year, Sharon shared the news of her upcoming wedding ceremony on her Facebook page with the caption "CSO Weds Phillip Save the date...6th Oct 2018"