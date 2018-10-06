news

Nigerian UK based gospel artiste, Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome, daughter of popular preacher, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has finally tied the knot with her Ghanaian fiancé, Philip Frimpong, in a beautiful wedding ceremony today, Saturday 6th October 2018.

The church ceremony follows their traditional wedding earlier this week. The ceremony was officiated by renowned televangelist Benny Hinn.

Sharon is the first daughter of Christ Embassy head pastor Chris Oyakhilome. Her now husband, Philip, is a Ghanaian businessman and founder of ONUA.

Earlier this year, Sharon shared the news of her upcoming wedding ceremony on her Facebook page with the caption "CSO Weds Phillip Save the date...6th Oct 2018"