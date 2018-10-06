Pulse.com.gh logo
Photos of Pastor Chris’ daughter & her Ghanaian husband wedding


Married! Check out PHOTOS from the white wedding of Pastor Chris’ daughter and her Ghanaian husband

The ceremony was officiated by renowned televangelist Benny Hinn.

  • Published:
play

Nigerian UK based gospel artiste, Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome, daughter of popular preacher, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has finally tied the knot with her Ghanaian fiancé, Philip Frimpong, in a beautiful wedding ceremony today, Saturday 6th October 2018.

play
 

The church ceremony follows their traditional wedding earlier this week. The ceremony was officiated by renowned televangelist Benny Hinn.

READ ALSO: Check out lavish photos of Pastor Chris' daughter and Ghanaian fiancé's traditional wedding
Sharon is the first daughter of Christ Embassy head pastor Chris Oyakhilome. Her now husband, Philip, is a Ghanaian businessman and founder of ONUA.

play

 

Earlier this year, Sharon shared the news of her upcoming wedding ceremony on her Facebook page with the caption  "CSO Weds Phillip Save the date...6th Oct 2018"

