Photos: Sarkodie celebrates birthday of his son, MJ

In a cute post on Twitter, Sarkodie shared photos of him and his now two-year-old son. He expressed love for little Michael.
Rapper Sarkodie has shared some lovely photos of himself and his son, Michael Nana Yaw Owusu Addo Jnr as he celebrates his second birthday.
The musician earlier, on March 3, celebrated the birthday of his wife, Tracy Sarkcess.
The Ghanaian rapper, who is all about helping bring the young ones in the music industry up last week promoted the colleague musician, Kelvynboy’s “Down Flat” song.
He requested Kelvynboy’s song at a club in London last week.
He was also at O2 arena in the UK to support KiDi and Kuame Eugene's concert.
Sarkodie's contributions to the Ghanaian music industry have earned him numerous accolades, including the Vodafone Ghana Music Award for "Artiste of the Decade".
He started rap at the age of four and throughout his education right from when he was in preparatory school till when he gained his degree in Graphic Designing from IPMC, he had intense ambitions of changing the music game and making his presence felt worldwide.
As a creative and innovative rapper, Sarkodie began his instrumental career as an underground rapper, where his appearances on various rap competitions among which the most popular at the time, “Kasahare Level” on Adom FM saw him knocking out several other rappers and becoming a rap champion in Tema.
