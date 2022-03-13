Photos: Sarkodie celebrates birthday of his son, MJ

Check out post below;

The musician earlier, on March 3, celebrated the birthday of his wife, Tracy Sarkcess.

The Ghanaian rapper, who is all about helping bring the young ones in the music industry up last week promoted the colleague musician, Kelvynboy’s “Down Flat” song.

He requested Kelvynboy’s song at a club in London last week.

He was also at O2 arena in the UK to support KiDi and Kuame Eugene's concert.

Sarkodie's contributions to the Ghanaian music industry have earned him numerous accolades, including the Vodafone Ghana Music Award for "Artiste of the Decade".

He started rap at the age of four and throughout his education right from when he was in preparatory school till when he gained his degree in Graphic Designing from IPMC, he had intense ambitions of changing the music game and making his presence felt worldwide.