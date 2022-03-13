RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Photos: Sarkodie celebrates birthday of his son, MJ

Authors:

Evans Effah

Rapper Sarkodie has shared some lovely photos of himself and his son, Michael Nana Yaw Owusu Addo Jnr as he celebrates his second birthday.

Sarkodie & son
Sarkodie & son

In a cute post on Twitter, Sarkodie shared photos of him and his now two-year-old son. He expressed love for little Michael.

Recommended articles

Check out post below;

The musician earlier, on March 3, celebrated the birthday of his wife, Tracy Sarkcess.

The Ghanaian rapper, who is all about helping bring the young ones in the music industry up last week promoted the colleague musician, Kelvynboy’s “Down Flat” song.

He requested Kelvynboy’s song at a club in London last week.

He was also at O2 arena in the UK to support KiDi and Kuame Eugene's concert.

Sarkodie's contributions to the Ghanaian music industry have earned him numerous accolades, including the Vodafone Ghana Music Award for "Artiste of the Decade".

He started rap at the age of four and throughout his education right from when he was in preparatory school till when he gained his degree in Graphic Designing from IPMC, he had intense ambitions of changing the music game and making his presence felt worldwide.

As a creative and innovative rapper, Sarkodie began his instrumental career as an underground rapper, where his appearances on various rap competitions among which the most popular at the time, “Kasahare Level” on Adom FM saw him knocking out several other rappers and becoming a rap champion in Tema.

Authors:

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

'It's over' - popular Instagram couple announce divorce 6 days after welcoming 2nd child

Korra Obidi and husband Justin Dean

'I've been a prisoner' - Dr Justin places 'cheating' wife on live amidst shocking divorce drama

Dr Justin and Korra Obidi

Jackie Appiah has reportedly sued Shatta Wale for calling her prostitute

Jackie Appiah and Shatta Wale

Fix the cedi and don’t “worry” about the launch of Freedom Coin – Chedder to BoG

Nana Kwame Bediako