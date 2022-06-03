Gospel singer, Piesie Esther flaunts curves in stylish birthday photos

The Kraman Funu singer marked her 46th birthday with stunning birthday photos that has set the internet ablaze. She made a very laudable fashion statement in her birthday photos.

Esther Piesie dazzled in two sets of ethereal outfits. One was an elaborate emerald green gown that accentuates her voluptuous physique with some great detailing at the neck and shoulder level. The 'catch' of the outfit was its puff sleeves.

The second attire was a body hugging dress which was a lighter shade of purple with a beautifully patterned design in it. The x-factor was the elaborate belt around the tummy area.

She shared the photo with the caption :

"My being alive and healthy today is as a result of none other than the almighty God. I’ll forever be grateful to you, God. Happy birthday to myself."

She continued with other post saying:

"God! Am so much grateful for the life given me. Happy Birthday to myself."

The photos have garnered a lot of compliments from fans and celebrity friends across the globe.

Some fans reactions:

@pious_siaw

"More blessings from above dear mummy. Happy birthday."

@sheilaboateng23

"Happy Happy birthday wishes to u mummy, May the almighty Lord bless ur new age and massive grace. "

@begoronii_papa