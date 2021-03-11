The “If You Were Mine” actress, who is a close pal of film director Yvonne Nelson, celebrated her birthday yesterday and she did it in a grand style.

Within a period of three years, she has shed a massive weight. It’s unclear the amount of weight she shed in kilograms, however, the photos she shared shows how much efforts went into her weight loss journey.

She described her transformation as ‘fun’ and said ‘I have changed so much, not just physically.’

According to Belinda Dzattah, who believes that 6-packs doesn't pay bills, she has grown so much as a person and loves it but owes it all to the ‘Lord’.

She shared her transformation journey to mark her birthday on her Instagram page and captioned: “This transformation was so fun to do! Birthdays from 2018, 2019, 2020 to 2021 I have changed so much! Not just physically. I have grown so much as a person...I love it!!! Thank you, Lord, for how far you’ve brought me I’m forever grateful.”