Pokello and Elikem divorce takes a new turn


Drama Pokello and Elikem divorce takes a new turn; wife challenges husband’s petition

Pokello has filed a notice of intention to defend summons issued by Elikem who is seeking a decree of divorce against her.

  • Published:
Pokello and Elikem play

Pokello and Elikem

There’s a new drama unfolding in the ongoing Elikem Kumordzie and Pokello Nare divorce case.

The Ghanaian tailor who filed for a divorce against the Zimbabwean socialite is not getting it easy.

According to Thezimbabwenewslive website, Pokello has filed a notice of intention to defend summons issued by Elikem who is seeking a decree of divorce against her.

Her estranged husband, who she met during Big Brother Africa (BBA) in 2013, last month filed for divorce against her saying he lost affection and love before he declared their relationship “irreparable”.

The report said she placed the notice September 28, a day after she was served with the summons.

Kumordzie is being represented by Harare lawyer Rungano Mahuni of Mahuni Gidiri Law Chambers.

Kumordzie said his jealous wife was harming his professional work as she got uncomfortable when he plays romantic roles in movies.

He also wants a divorce decree order that custody of their minor child be awarded to her with him exercising reasonable access on agreed holidays. He also wants to pay $500 monthly as maintenance.

The two lovebirds have been separated for the past year.

Pokello moved back to Zimbabwe leaving her husband in Ghana.

play Pokello and Elikem

READ MORE: Kwaw Kese shows off house in response to Shatta Wale

Pokello and Kumordzie were married under the Marriages Act at Harare on September 28, 2015, and the marriage still subsists.

“They have not stayed together as husband and wife for the past year since September 2017,” reads Kumordzie’s declaration.

“…such is regarded by Kumordzie to be incompatible with the continuation of a normal marriage relationship. As a result, Kumordzie has lost love and affection to the extent that there are no prospects for reconciliation due to irretrievable differences between the parties.”

In her notice, Pokello said: ”Be pleased to take note that the defendant has entered an appearance to defend the above action on this 28th day of September.”

No further details were given.

According to the court papers Kumordzie and Pokello did not acquire any movable property together.

Early this year, Kumordzie was quoted saying his marriage to Pokello was a mistake.

Kumordzie posted a short video of an engagement ring with a big rock on Thursday with the caption: “I’m definitely not making a mistake on the next one. The right one.”

The two met in the BBA house in 2013 and got engaged in 2014 and had a traditional marriage in 2015.

After rumours of her breakup with Kumordzie, Pokello in a series of cryptic messages on social media tried her best to project a picture of calmness despite the raging storm in her paradise.

“You will hear good things about me; you will hear bad things about me. Think what you want. I ain’t clearing s*** up,” she wrote earlier this year on her social media pages.

