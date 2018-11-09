Pokello shows off new boyfriend on Instagram amid divorce case with Elikem

Pokello has shared a photo of her alleged new boyfriend on her Instagram page.
Pokello posted a picture followed by a video of a gentleman who appears to be an actor and from the comments, it is clear she has found a new hitch.
According to the Zimbabwean socialite Pokello, she and the gentleman have been together for the past one year and yesterday, November 8, was their one year anniversary as a couple.
Pokello shared a photo of her and the boyfriend with the caption:
" Some Uniqueness in a World full of Actors #365DaysAndLoading #WhatAYearItsBeen #ToMakingMoreMemories"
One user on the photo sharing platform tagged Dillish Mathews under the post with the comment " Is it show off bae or sumn @Dillishmathews."
Dillish Mathews revealed in the comments section by commenting that she has been in a secret relationship with Emmanuel Adebayor .
She also commented "yes and we waiting for you…we are tired of these dating in the dark stories. Expose."