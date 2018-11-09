Pulse.com.gh logo
Pokello shows off new boyfriend on Instagram amid divorce case with Elikem

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Pokello has shared a photo of her alleged new boyfriend on her Instagram page.

Despite the divorce battle between Elikem Kumordzie and wife Pokello Nare, the latter has shown off her alleged boyfriend on her Instagram page.

Pokello posted a picture followed by a video of a gentleman who appears to be an actor and from the comments, it is clear she has found a new hitch.

Elikem Kumordzi and Pokelli play

Elikem Kumordzi and Pokelli

 

According to the Zimbabwean socialite Pokello, she and the gentleman have been together for the past one year and yesterday, November 8,  was their one year anniversary as a couple.

 

READ MORE: Medikal ‘loves’ Fella Makafui’s shady post on maturity

Pokello shared a photo of her and the boyfriend with the caption:

" Some Uniqueness in a World full of Actors #365DaysAndLoading #WhatAYearItsBeen #ToMakingMoreMemories"

One user on the photo sharing platform tagged Dillish Mathews under the post with the comment " Is it show off bae or sumn @Dillishmathews."

Dillish Mathews  revealed in the comments section by commenting that she has been in a secret relationship with Emmanuel Adebayor .

She also commented "yes and we waiting for you…we are tired of these dating in the dark stories. Expose."

