Police arrests prophet Jesus Ahoufe over Shatta Wale death prophecy (VIDEO)

The Police's invitation comes on the back of his prophecy about Shatta Wale’s gun attack.

He indicated in a video available to Pulse.com.gh that Jesus Ahoufe was picked up by the Police from Accra FM’s premises in two pick up vehicles.

About three weeks ago, Jesus Ahoufe said in an interview on Accra FM that the popular musician will be shot on October 18, 2021, if he doesn’t pray hard.

Interestingly, Shatta Wale was reported shot by unknown gunmen at East Legon in Accra on the same day the prophet had prophesied about.

It turns out to be a hoax instigated by Shatta Wale to get people talking and living in wonder. He seized the mobile phone of his personal assistant Nana Dope and Deportee, which he used to announce his shooting incident.

Shatta Wale, in a Facebook post earlier today, said he feels threatened and traumatized. He confirms the Police's statement that he is on the run and promises not to return until laws in Ghana work.

He accuses the Police of turning a blind eye to the numerous prophecies about his death but only got interested in his ‘fake’ shooting incident.