RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Police arrests prophet Jesus Ahoufe over Shatta Wale death prophecy (VIDEO)

Authors:

David Mawuli

Information reaching us indicates that popular Ghanaian prophet Stephen Akwasi, who is widely known as Jesus Ahoufe, has been invited by the Ghana Police Service over his prophecy about a shooting incident involving Shatta Wale.

Shatta Wale and Jesus Ahuofe
Shatta Wale and Jesus Ahuofe

Confirming the latest development to the saga is mid-morning radio host on Accra FM, Nana Romeo.

Recommended articles

The Police's invitation comes on the back of his prophecy about Shatta Wale’s gun attack.

He indicated in a video available to Pulse.com.gh that Jesus Ahoufe was picked up by the Police from Accra FM’s premises in two pick up vehicles.

About three weeks ago, Jesus Ahoufe said in an interview on Accra FM that the popular musician will be shot on October 18, 2021, if he doesn’t pray hard.

Jesus Ahoufe indicated that Shatta Wale was going to die as a result just like how legendary Reggae star, Lucky Dube, died.

www.instagram.com

Interestingly, Shatta Wale was reported shot by unknown gunmen at East Legon in Accra on the same day the prophet had prophesied about.

It turns out to be a hoax instigated by Shatta Wale to get people talking and living in wonder. He seized the mobile phone of his personal assistant Nana Dope and Deportee, which he used to announce his shooting incident.

Shatta Wale, in a Facebook post earlier today, said he feels threatened and traumatized. He confirms the Police's statement that he is on the run and promises not to return until laws in Ghana work.

He accuses the Police of turning a blind eye to the numerous prophecies about his death but only got interested in his ‘fake’ shooting incident.

The arrest of the said prophet might bring Shatta Wale out of his hiding place. This will also send a strong signal to prophets of doom in the country.

Authors:

David Mawuli David Mawuli

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

‘Is he not gay?’ - Social media react to Nana Tonardo kissing his ‘white sugar mummy’ (VIDEO)

Social media react to Nana Tonardo kissing his ‘white sugar mummy’

'God told me he created my transgender son in his image' - mother of Angel Maxine (WATCH)

Angel Maxine with her Mother

Mother of Ghanaian transgender attacks 'mad Sam George' over anti-LGBTQ bill (WATCH)

Mother of Ghanaian transgender attacks Sam George over anti-LGBTQ bill (WATCH)

MzGee quits job with TV3 and 3 FM

MzGee on TV3