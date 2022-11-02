RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Police invite Shatta Wale for investigation into Fennec Okyere's death

Selorm Tali

Shatta Wale has landed himself in another police case over his recent comments about Fennec Okyere's murder.

The dancehall act in a bid to drag Bullgod online claimed that his estranged manager knows something about the death of Fennec Okyere, Kwaw Kese's manager who was allegedly assassinated on 13th March 2014.

Bulldog was once named a suspect following reports that he reportedly threatened Fennec's life. However, he has been released years ago as the police continues to investigate the murder case.

On November 2, 2022, Shatta Wale who once worked with Bullgod said in a Facebook post accused the artiste manager of knowing something about Fennec Okyere murder.

"Bull Dog since u r bringing out secrets. You will tell Ghanaians. What happen to Fenicks Murder !! And I am not joking about this time!! I am ready to tell the court about what you told me about you and your men and how planned that foolish act get ready. This Akuffo Addo won’t give you a murder chance to be on our streets !!! Watch how this ends !!! You can’t fight time !!!" he wrote.

Shatta Wale's new revelation has attracted action from the Ghana Police Service. The police in a statement said "The attention of the Ghana Police Service has been drawn to a Facebook post by Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr., popularly known as Shata Wale regarding the death of artiste Manager Fennec Okyere.

"The Police have made contact with Shata Wale who is cooperating with us on the matter. The Police would like to put on record that the recently established Cold Case Unit, has been working for months on all unresolved murder cases, including that of Fennec Okyere with support from the affected families," the press release added.

It continued that: "This new development from Shat Wale is therefore going to complement our ongoing investigation. We would like to take this opportunity to thank all the families who have been working with the Cold Case Unit since its establishment for their cooperation and understanding.

"We wish to assure the public that the Police will continue to work relentlessly on these cases in order to bring closure to the affected families," the statement ended.

