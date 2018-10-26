Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Pope Skinny summoned to Shatta Movement court – Shatta Wale reveals

According to Shatta Wale, his right-hand man Pope Skinny lauding Sarkodie’s “advice” song was a blow below the belt, adding that it didn’t go along with the Shatta Movement rules.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Dancehall act, Shatta Wale has confirmed he no longer friends with Pope Skinny, the rapper.

Sarkcess CEO Sarkodie prior to the release of Shatta Wale’ “REIGN” album set social media on fire after dropping a diss song to Shatta Wale.

After the release of the “Advice” song, several celebrities took to social media to applaud the rapper for his rap skills on the new song.

Pope Skinny who is the road manager of Shatta Wale took to social media to praise Sarkodie he posted “King Sark ?????? @sarkodie ?????? THIS IS REAL RAP.”

 

READ MORE: Shatta Wale reveals meaning of his name 'Wale'

According to Shatta Wale, his right-hand man Pope Skinny lauding Sarkodie’s “advice” song was a blow below the belt, adding that it didn’t go along with the Shatta Movement rules.

He made this revelation in an interview with Joy FM’s Super Morning show on Friday.

Shatta Movement has a nice relationship. When you violate the rules of SM its like that of the Nations law. He violated the law,” Shatta Wale stated.

He, however, confirmed that Pope Skinny’s fate will be decided in the SM court some days to come.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Shatta Wale reveals meaning of his name 'Wale' Shatta Wale reveals meaning of his name 'Wale'
Which of these 10 Ghanaian celebrities have the hottest six-pack ? Which of these 10 Ghanaian celebrities have the hottest six-pack ?
Jonh Dumelo calls on the youth to go into agriculture Jonh Dumelo calls on the youth to go into agriculture
This throwback photo of Okyeame Kwame and Nana Ama McBrown is breaking the internet This throwback photo of Okyeame Kwame and Nana Ama McBrown is breaking the internet
Juliet Ibrahim and Iceberg Slim wash their 'dirty' linen in public Juliet Ibrahim and Iceberg Slim wash their 'dirty' linen in public
Leave Shatta Wale and Becca alone, Afia Schwarzenegger warns Menzgold investors Leave Shatta Wale and Becca alone, Afia Schwarzenegger warns Menzgold investors

Recommended Videos

Princess Shyngle's latest hot pics are all you need to see Princess Shyngle's latest hot pics are all you need to see
I built a 4-Bed-room house with ‘One Corner’ money – Patapaa I built a 4-Bed-room house with ‘One Corner’ money – Patapaa
Okyeame Kwame’s daughter launches hairline for children Okyeame Kwame’s daughter launches hairline for children



Top Articles

1 Pastor Chris daughter reportedly holds second wedding to honour mumbullet
2 Juliet Ibrahim and Iceberg Slim wash their 'dirty' linen in publicbullet
3 Here are celebrities who reacted to Shatta Wale’s Billboard Chartbullet
4 Princess Shyngle reveals what the dark-skinned ladies go through...bullet
5 Leave Shatta Wale and Becca alone, Afia Schwarzenegger warns...bullet
6 Cars in Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin's garage (Photos)bullet
7 Stop saying I will eat my cat because I'm Ewe – MzVee cries outbullet
8 This throwback photo of Okyeame Kwame and Nana Ama...bullet
9 Juliet Ibrahim wines her waist on camerabullet
10 Shatta Wale flaunts ‘Alumi’ Chain which costs same as...bullet

Related Articles

Shatta Wale’s Billboard Chart record is fake – Kwaw Kese
Princess Shyngle reveals what the dark-skinned ladies go through in the industry
A time will come people will need Reign sign to go to Heaven – Shatta Wale
Iceberg opens up on what caused her breakup with Juliet Ibrahim
Juliet Ibrahim and Iceberg Slim wash their 'dirty' linen in public
Sarkodie is my junior when it comes to music - Shatta Wale
Top Ghanaian songs trending on YouTube this week
Shatta Wale reveals meaning of his name 'Wale'

Top Videos

1 Listen Sarkodie finally 'disses' Shatta Wale in latest Videobullet
2 Serena Williams goes topless in heroic breast cancer videobullet
3 Sarkodie buys new Range Rover Voguebullet
4 Video I love ladies who send me their naked pictures - KiDibullet
5 Wendy Shay talks about her racism experience in Germany (video)bullet
6 Video Shatta Wale's brother reacts to Sarkodie's diss songbullet
7 Wendy Shay singing praises and worship is the best thing...bullet
8 Rev. Obofuor Meet the Ghanaian pastor who encountered with...bullet
9 Shatta Wale gets a new Mercedes Benz car on his birthdaybullet
10 I want tall and handsome guys to propose to me –...bullet

Celebrities

Iceberg opens up on what caused her breakup with Juliet Ibrahim
Throwback video of Wendy Shay signing would send a chill down your spine
Throwback video of Wendy Shay signing would send a chill down your spine
A time will come people will need Reign sign to go to Heaven – Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale’s Billboard Chart record is fake – Kwaw Kese
X
Advertisement