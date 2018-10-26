Pope Skinny summoned to Shatta Movement court – Shatta Wale reveals

news

Dancehall act, Shatta Wale has confirmed he no longer friends with Pope Skinny, the rapper.

Sarkcess CEO Sarkodie prior to the release of Shatta Wale’ “REIGN” album set social media on fire after dropping a diss song to Shatta Wale.

After the release of the “Advice” song, several celebrities took to social media to applaud the rapper for his rap skills on the new song.

Pope Skinny who is the road manager of Shatta Wale took to social media to praise Sarkodie he posted “King Sark ?????? @sarkodie ?????? THIS IS REAL RAP.”

According to Shatta Wale, his right-hand man Pope Skinny lauding Sarkodie’s “advice” song was a blow below the belt, adding that it didn’t go along with the Shatta Movement rules.

He made this revelation in an interview with Joy FM’s Super Morning show on Friday.

“Shatta Movement has a nice relationship. When you violate the rules of SM its like that of the Nations law. He violated the law,” Shatta Wale stated.

He, however, confirmed that Pope Skinny’s fate will be decided in the SM court some days to come.