The reports further indicate that he died on the morning of Friday, 31st July 2020.

READ MORE: Shatta Wale blasts Metro TV Presenter for saying Beyoncé didn’t choose well (VIDEO)

Eric Akwasi Aboakye is the founder and general overseer of the Heaven Door Chapel which has its main branch in Kumasi, with a branch in Accra and other parts of the country.

He had been battling an undisclosed illness for sometime before his demise.

The true cause of his death is not known yet.